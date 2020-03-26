Superb Trailer for Alan Yang's Film 'Tigertail' Starring Hong-Chi Lee

"I've heard you're interested in going to America. Is that true?" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a film called Tigertail, an impressive passion project marking the feature directorial debut of Taiwanese-American writer / producer / filmmaker Alan Yang. The multi-generational drama is about a Taiwanese factory worker who leaves behind his homeland to seek opportunity in America, where he struggles to find connection while balancing family and newfound responsibilities. "Spanning continents and decades, from 1950s Taiwan to present-day New York City," Tigertail is written and directed by Emmy winner Alan Yang (for comedy writing on Aziz Ansari's "Master of None"). The film stars Hong-Chi Lee, Tzi Ma, Christine Ko, Hayden Szeto, Yo-Hsing Fang, Kunjue Li, Fiona Fu, James Saito, along with Joan Chen. No surprise, this looks absolutely incredible - in every possible way. This is awards-worthy quality filmmaking.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alan Yang's Tigertail, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

In this poignant multi-generational drama, Pin-Jui (Hong-Chi Lee) is a free-spirited yet impoverished young Taiwanese factory worker, who makes the difficult decision to leave his homeland — and also the woman he loves — behind in order to seek better opportunities in America. But years of monotonous work and an arranged marriage devoid of love or compassion leave an older Pin-Jui (Tzi Ma) a shadow of his former self. Unable to sympathize with his daughter Angela (Christine Ko) and at risk of living out his retirement in solitude, Pin-Jui must reconnect with his past in order to finally build the life he dreamed of having. Tigertail is written & produced & directed by Taiwanese-American writer / filmmaker Alan Yang, making his feature directorial debut after working in TV for years. Produced by Charles D. King, Kim Roth, Poppy Hanks. Netflix will debut Yang's Tigertail streaming exclusively starting on April 10th coming soon.