Official Trailer for Alex Chung's Martial Arts Mayhem Film 'Contracts'

"You want to quit? Then quit!!" IndieCan Ent. has debuted an official trailer for a Canadian action martial arts film titled Contracts, marking the feature directorial debut of stuntman Alex Chung (who also co-stars in the film). This won Best Action Film & Best Fight Scene at last year's Toronto After Dark Film Festival, which means it's at least worth watching for the fights. Originally, this film began as just a short, being a prequel to one of the director's previous works, intended to be the third of a trilogy. After most of the film was shot, however, some feedback suggested turning it into a feature which led to several more years of both re-shoots and new scenes being added to meet the minimum run time. Starring Alex Chung, Jermaine Carty, Christena Gaunce, Dan Sanderson, Michael Carter, Kyle Stewart, Neil Bishop, & Giulio Calisse. It seems like there's not much of a story here, but at least the fight scenes kick ass. Jump in below.

Here's the new red band trailer (+ poster) for Alex Chung's Contracts, direct from Indiecan's YouTube:

Jaded assassin Anthony Lo (Chung) is tapped on the shoulder by fellow hitman Marc Sullivan (Carty), who seeks Anthony's help to find and eliminate a rogue assassin who's picking off Sullivan's crew one by one. Contracts is both written and directed by Toronto-based stuntman / actor / filmmaker Alex Chung, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously; he has also worked on stunts for xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Enhanced, and Psycho Goreman. This originally premiered at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival last year, where it won Best Action Film and Best Fight Scene. Indiecan Ent. will release Chung's Contracts direct-to-VOD in both the US & Canada starting on November 10th this fall. Who's in?