Official Trailer for Alien Creature Horror Comedy 'Useless Humans'

"A party crasher that is out of this world." Quiver Distr. has released an official trailer for an indie horror comedy titled Useless Humans, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Stephen Ohl. This sounds and looks like one of those extra wacky, shoestring budget indie films that is ambitious but actually impressively entertaining. A 30th birthday -- and the survival of mankind -- are left hanging in the balance after a mysterious alien creature crashes the party, forcing four childhood friends to save the night. Starring Josh Zuckerman, Rushi Kota, Davida Williams, Luke Youngblood, Edy Ganem, Maya Kazan, Joey Kern, and Iqbal Theba. This surprisingly looks like some good, stupid fun with a terrible man-in-suit monster and more shenanigans. Might actually be a good time, I want to watch this. Check it out below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Ohl's Useless Humans, direct from YouTube:

Brian Skaggs is a lowly technician at a second-rate planetarium jaded by his lack of achievements in life. On the dawn on his thirtieth birthday, Brian reunites with his three best friends (Jess, Louis, and Alex) to revive an annual tradition of getting wasted and watching the Leonid Meteor shower at his family’s remote farmhouse. Unfortunately, plans change when a ruthless alien crashes the party. Brian and his ragtag friends must step up and save humanity… or get drunk trying. Useless Humans is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Stephen Ohl, making his feature directorial debut after numerous short films previously and other production work. The screenplay is by George Caine, Stephen Ohl, Kevin Hamedani & Travis Betz; based on a story by Ryan Scaringe. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Quiver Distr. will debut Ohl's Useless Humans direct-to-VOD starting on July 14th this summer.