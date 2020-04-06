Official Trailer for 'An Engineer Imagines' Doc Homage to Peter Rice

"I think Peter Rice was like a magician. He had tricks." Music Box Films has debuted an official US trailer for a documentary titled An Engineer Imagines, which originally opened in the UK + Ireland over a year ago. An Engineer Imagines is a cinematic homage to an individual named Peter Rice, the distinguished structural engineer behind some of the 20th century’s most iconic structures – such as the Sydney Opera House, The Pompidou Centre, La Defense, and the Lloyd's Building. Directed by filmmaker / photographer Marcus Robinson, the film uses stunning time-lapse photography and revealing interviews to tell the story of a genius who stood in the shadow of architectural icons. Most people probably don't know who Peter Rice is, but they definitely know the iconic structures he helped build. Looks like a fascinating and inspiring film.

Here's the official US trailer for Marcus Robinson's doc An Engineer Imagines, direct from YouTube:

A cinematic homage to Peter Rice, one of the most distinguished engineers during the late 20th century. Tracing Rice's extraordinary life and career, from his Dundalk childhood to his work on the Sydney Opera House,The Pompidou Centre and the Lloyd's Building, to his untimely death in 1992, Marcus Robinson uses stunning time-lapse photography and revealing interviews to tell the story of a genius who stood in the shadow of architectural icons. Until now. An Engineer Imagines is directed by British photographer / filmmaker Marcus Robinson, making his feature directorial debut with this film. Produced by Brendan J. Byrne, Brian Willis. It originally opened in the UK in early 2019. Music Box Films will release Robinson's doc An Engineer Imagines direct-to-VOD starting on May 5th. For more details, visit their official website.