Official US Trailer for Animated Werewolf Poodle Comedy '100% Wolf'

"The best wolves don't have the sharpest claws or the pointiest teeth, they have the biggest hearts." Viva Pictures has released an official trailer for an animated movie called 100% Wolf, made by an Australian animation filmmaker named Alexs Stadermann (of the hit Maya the Bee Movie previously). This opened in the UK & Australia earlier in the summer, and it's out now in select theaters in the US. For anyone curious. 100% Wolf centers on Freddy Lupin, heir to a proud family line of werewolves. Positive he will become the most fearsome werewolf ever, Freddy is in for a shock when his first "warfing" goes awry, turning him into a ferocious - poodle. Featuring the voices of Loren Gray, Samara Weaving, Jane Lynch, Jai Courtney, and Ilai Swindells. I'm impressed that someone made a werewolf movie for kids, even though it's a bit too on-the-nose with its poodle story. It's also such bland, low grade animation - but kids will probably enjoy it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alexs Stadermann's 100% Wolf, direct from Viva's YouTube:

Freddy Lupin, heir to a proud family of werewolves, is positive he'll become the most fearsome werewolf ever. On his 13th birthday, Freddy is in for a shock when his first "transwolfation" goes awry, turning him into a ferocious… poodle. Just when Freddy thinks life can’t get any worse, he’s thrown out of his pack and finds himself in the clutches of a dog pound. Can Freddy and his new streetwise friend, Batty, escape? Despite his pink and fluffy exterior, Freddy now has until moonrise to prove that he’s still 100% Wolf! 100% Wolf is directed by Australian animator / filmmaker Alexs Stadermann, director of the animated movies The Woodlies Movie, Maya the Bee Movie, and Maya the Bee: The Honey Games previously. The screenplay is written by Fin Edquist. Produced by Alexia Gates-Foale and Barbara Stephen; animated by ReDefine Studios. The movie already opened in Australia and the UK earlier this summer. Viva Pictures has released Stadermann's 100% Wolf in select theaters in the US already as of October 9th. Look any good?