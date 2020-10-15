MOVIE TRAILERS
Official US Trailer for Animated Werewolf Poodle Comedy '100% Wolf'
by Alex Billington
October 15, 2020
Source: YouTube
"The best wolves don't have the sharpest claws or the pointiest teeth, they have the biggest hearts." Viva Pictures has released an official trailer for an animated movie called 100% Wolf, made by an Australian animation filmmaker named Alexs Stadermann (of the hit Maya the Bee Movie previously). This opened in the UK & Australia earlier in the summer, and it's out now in select theaters in the US. For anyone curious. 100% Wolf centers on Freddy Lupin, heir to a proud family line of werewolves. Positive he will become the most fearsome werewolf ever, Freddy is in for a shock when his first "warfing" goes awry, turning him into a ferocious - poodle. Featuring the voices of Loren Gray, Samara Weaving, Jane Lynch, Jai Courtney, and Ilai Swindells. I'm impressed that someone made a werewolf movie for kids, even though it's a bit too on-the-nose with its poodle story. It's also such bland, low grade animation - but kids will probably enjoy it.
Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alexs Stadermann's 100% Wolf, direct from Viva's YouTube:
Freddy Lupin, heir to a proud family of werewolves, is positive he'll become the most fearsome werewolf ever. On his 13th birthday, Freddy is in for a shock when his first "transwolfation" goes awry, turning him into a ferocious… poodle. Just when Freddy thinks life can’t get any worse, he’s thrown out of his pack and finds himself in the clutches of a dog pound. Can Freddy and his new streetwise friend, Batty, escape? Despite his pink and fluffy exterior, Freddy now has until moonrise to prove that he’s still 100% Wolf! 100% Wolf is directed by Australian animator / filmmaker Alexs Stadermann, director of the animated movies The Woodlies Movie, Maya the Bee Movie, and Maya the Bee: The Honey Games previously. The screenplay is written by Fin Edquist. Produced by Alexia Gates-Foale and Barbara Stephen; animated by ReDefine Studios. The movie already opened in Australia and the UK earlier this summer. Viva Pictures has released Stadermann's 100% Wolf in select theaters in the US already as of October 9th. Look any good?
