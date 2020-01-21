Official Trailer for Annie Silverstein's Acclaimed Cannes Drama 'Bull'

"You see that bull… think he just goin crazy, right?" Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted an official trailer for Bull, an indie drama that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. It also played at a few other festivals including Deauville, Haifa, Stockholm, Ljubljana, and Tallinn Black Nights last year. The first narrative feature made by doc filmmaker Annie Silverstein, Bull is set on the outskirts of Houston, TX in a a near-abandoned subdivision. The story follows a teen reeling from her mom's incarceration, and an aging bullfighter struggling to keep a foothold in the rodeo circuit, who form an unlikely bond and attempt to right their own paths. The film stars Amber Havard, Rob Morgan, Yolonda Ross, Keira Bennett, Karla Garbelotto, Troy Anthony Hogan. This is a really beautiful trailer for what looks to be a powerful film.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Annie Silverstein's Bull, direct from SGF's YouTube:

Bull centers around 14-year-old Kris (Amber Havard), who, after trashing her neighbor's house in a fit of youthful defiance, seems destined to follow in her mother's footsteps into prison. To make amends, she is forced to help Abe Turner (Rob Morgan), an ex-bull rider scraping by on the Texas rodeo circuit, with errands at home and at his work. While traveling with Abe, she discovers a passion for bull riding. Yet, as Kris sets out to learn the dangerous sport, bad influences lure her back into delinquent ways. Meanwhile, Abe struggles with the aches and pains of growing older and aging out of the only life he has ever known. Together, Kris & Abe forge an unexpected connection, helping each other see new possibilities and hope for the future before it’s too late. Bull is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Annie Silverstein, making her first narrative feature after directing the docs March Point and Rush previously, and a number of shorts. Also co-written by Johnny McAllister. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last summer. Goldwyn will release Silverstein's Bull in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 20th.