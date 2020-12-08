Official Trailer for Artsy Vampire Indie Thriller 'Climate of the Hunter'

"I'm terrified of death… but I'm even more terrified of being alone." Ha. Dark Star Pictures has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Climate of the Hunter, from filmmaker Mickey Reece. It's described as a "critically acclaimed indie auteur Mickey Reece’s award-winning and super stylish vampire feature" and a "gloriously quirky cinematic feat" in reviews. This premiered at Fantastic Fest last year, and it played at a few other genre festivals this year. Two sisters vie for the affections of a man who may or may not be a vampire. Reconnecting after nearly 20 years apart, the two sisters soon discover the truth about their friend Wesley – he could be a vampire. Of course he is! Who are we kidding!? Climate of the Hunter stars Ginger Gilmartin, Mary Buss, Ben Hall, and Jacob Ryan Snovel. This looks like a clever indie twist on the usual "is he a vampire?" story, but it also looks a bit too artsy, a bit too pretentious to be good.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Mickey Reece's Climate of the Hunter, direct from YouTube:

Two sisters, Alma & Elizabeth, along with a dog who's described as a "philosopher," have come to Alma’s remote house to reconnect with Wesley after 20 years. Alma is recently divorced, Elizabeth is a workaholic in Washington, D.C., while Wesley lives in Paris dealing with a wife recently struck with a fatal disease. When they come together for dinner it has all the makings of a lovely adult melodrama about loneliness, and the desire to connect and share our lives with someone… but we must add to the mix one otherworldly piece of information – Wesley could be a vampire. Climate of the Hunter is directed by American indie filmmaker Mickey Reece, director of many, many films including Me and Ichikawa, Suedehead, Mono, Man Sitting in Chair, Arrows of Outrageous Fortune most recently. The screenplay is written by Mickey Reece and John Selvidge. This initially premiered at Fantastic Fest last year. Dark Star will release Reece's Climate of the Hunter in select theaters on December 18th, then on VOD starting January 12th, 2021.