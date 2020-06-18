Official Trailer for 'Athlete A' Doc About Gymnastics Abuse Controversy

"Our target was USA Gymnastics." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a damning new doc film titled Athlete A, looking into the frightening gymnastics controversy that was first reported in 2016. An article in the IndyStar reported on how USA Gymnastics protected abusive coaches for almost two decades, allowing them to thrive in the gymnastics world as abusers. Disgusting. The film follows the journalists as well as the attorneys out to finally take these people down and put them in prison where they most certainly belong. This was supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, which would've helped because this is a story more need to hear. All too often powerful people are protected doing terrible things, and the more we start to shake them down and tell the truth, the more we can make a positive change. A scary but important film.

Here's the first official trailer for Bonni Cohen & Jon Shenk's doc Athlete A, from Netflix's YouTube:

An August 2016 article written in the Indianapolis Star about USA Gymnastics protecting coaches accused of abuse leads to the explosive revelation that the USAG women's team doctor, Larry Nassar, had been abusing athletes for over two decades. This film follows the IndyStar reporters as they reveal the extensive cover-up that allowed abuse to thrive within elite-level gymnastics for more than two decades, as well as the attorney who is fighting the institutions that failed these athletes, and most importantly, the brave whistle-blowers who refuse to be silenced. Athlete A is co-directed by acclaimed docu filmmakers Bonni Cohen (The Rape of Europa) & Jon Shenk (Lost Boys of Sudan and The Island President), both of whom together co-directed the doc films Audrie & Daisy and An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power previously. Netflix will release Athlete A streaming exclusively starting June 24th this summer. Who wants to watch?