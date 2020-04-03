Official Trailer for 'Autism: The Sequel' Doc Following-Up Years Later

"In some ways, we're exactly where we were." HBO has released an official trailer for a documentary titled Autism: The Sequel, which is (as the title indicates) a sequel to the Emmy-award winning documentary Autism: The Musical from 2007. This new film picks up again with these same people, now adults, and takes another look at their lives and their struggles. The original doc film introduces five autistic children as they work together to create and perform a live musical production. From the same director, Autism: The Sequel weaves together present-day interviews with footage of the subjects and their families shot 12 years ago. The challenges with adulthood are entirely different, of course. The main subjects include Elaine Hall, Adam, Henry, Lexi, Neal, and Wyatt. The doc is premiering on HBO at the end of this month. Have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tricia Regan's doc Autism: The Sequel, direct from YouTube:

In 2006, HBO debuted the 2007 Emmy-winning Autism: The Musical, a poignant, heartwarming film that followed five children on the autism spectrum as they wrote and performed their own musical. We revisit the stars of this musical 12 years later in Autism: The Sequel as the original subjects, now in their early 20s, navigate what independence means to them while they manage challenges and triumphs as adults. Autism: The Sequel is again directed by award-winning filmmaker Tricia Regan, her third documentary following A Leap of Faith and Autism: The Musical previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. HBO will debut Regan's Autism: The Sequel streaming exclusively starting on April 28th later this month. For more info, visit HBO's official website. Who's interested in watching this?