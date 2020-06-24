First Trailer for Autobiographical Blind Melon Doc Film 'All I Can Say'

"An astounding work… as honest as it is raw." Oscilloscope Labs has debuted the official trailer for a doc titled All I Can Say, which first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. The autobiographical rock doc is a film about the band Blind Melon, made by and filmed by the members of the band (all four of them are credited as directors). An archive of '90s culture and a philosophical study of fame via the intimate video-diary of Shannon Hoon, the late lead singer of alt-rock band Blind Melon. Hoon died in 1995 from a drug overdose while on a tour with Blind Melon. This is his final project. "He filmed his daughter's birth, and archived the politics and culture of the 90s, an era right before the internet changed the world. Created with his own footage, voice and music, this intimate autobiography is a prescient exploration of experience and memory in the age of video." This looks very cool, not just a film about a band but about life in the 90s.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for the documentary All I Can Say, direct from OScope's YouTube:

Shannon Hoon, lead singer of the rock band Blind Melon, filmed himself religiously from 1990-1995 with a video camera, recording up until a few hours before his sudden death at the age of 28. His camera was a diary and his closest confidant. In the hundreds of hours of footage, Hoon meticulously documented his life—his family, his creative process, his television, his band's rise to fame, and his struggle with addiction. He filmed his daughter's birth, and archived the politics and culture of the 1990s, an era right before the internet changed the world. Created solely with his own footage, voice, and his own music, this rare autobiography is a prescient exploration of experience and memory in the age of video. It is also Hoon's last work, completed twenty-three years after his death. All I Can Say is an autobiographical documentary co-directed by Blind Melon: Danny Clinch, Taryn Gould, Colleen Hennessy, and Shannon Hoon. This originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. Oscilloscope Labs will release Blind Melon's All I Can Say in "virtual cinemas" + on VOD starting June 26th. For more info, visit their official website.