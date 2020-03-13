Official Trailer for Award-Winning 'Wives of the Skies' Vintage Short

"We've all heard the lurid tales of these stewardesses…" Panik Piktures has debuted an official trailer for an award-winning short film titled Wives of the Skies, a "romantic dramedy" set in the 60s. Actress Honey Lauren decided to make this after learning about how obsessed men are with vintage stewardess outfits from the 1960s. "I have long recognized that where there is a pattern, there is a story. Wives of the Skies, is a story. And a question… 'Sex sells, but at what cost?'" Indeed. The 20 min. short is about two stewardesses from Fine Air, Fran and Marcy, who are interviewed by a young British writer. Starring Rachel Alig and Maddison Bullock, with Sebastian Fernandez and Drew Brandon Jones. The short film also tries to address the primitive issue of "Trust vs. Mistrust", and displays the Japanese art of rope binding, Kinbaku. It's still playing on the festival circuit now, which is why we're featuring the trailer until it's available online.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Honey Lauren's Wives of the Skies short film, direct from Vimeo:

WOTS is a romantic dramedy, set in 1965, starring two stewardesses from Fine Air, a well-appointed airline, and the British writer who interviews them. At the same time, WOTS makes a contemporary socio-cultural statement regarding the meme of "the good girl, drawn bad". WOTS clarifies the impact of the overarching "men's gaze" which objectifies women as carnal sex objects men seek, while they look for love. Wives of the Skies is both written and directed by American actress-turned-filmmaker Honey Lauren, making her third short film after Dot Got Shot and Happy Hands previously. It's produced by Erik Bakken, Maddison Bullock, Honey Lauren, and Davey Robertson. The film has played at numerous fests and won over 24 awards, including Best Film at the New York Cinematography Awards and Best Original Screenplay at the Indie X Film Festival. It will next screen at the Picture's Up Film Festival. Stay tuned for release info.