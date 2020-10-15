Official Trailer for 'Black in Minneapolis' About a Powerful Uprising

"We have to stop them." "Stop them how?" Monument Releasing has debuted an official trailer for the film Black in Minneapolis, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker David J. Buchanan, who grew up in Minneapolis. This hasn't premiered at any festivals, but will be out on VOD by the end of this month to watch anyway. A Black man witnesses a police officer murder his brother during a routine traffic stop and responds by igniting a movement to fight against police violence. Shot in Minneapolis before George Floyd's murder, it's described as a "modern-day Malcolm X story." Buchanan explains his idea: "This is the first time I've made a politically charged film, and I wanted to ground the fiction of the story in reality. I have a strong background in documentary… so I took that knowledge and used it to interview real people about their experiences with law enforcement. The film is made up of interviews spliced between the narrative portions of the film." Starring Toussaint Morrison, Geoff Briley, and Malick Ceesay. It's worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for David J. Buchanan's Black in Minneapolis, direct from YouTube:

Filmed in Minneapolis before George Floyd's murder, David J. Buchanan's Black in Minneapolis film is an urgent, modern-day Malcolm X story, told through the eyes of a Black man who witnesses his brother's murder by police during a routine traffic stop. He responds to the murder by generating a movement of Black people to fight against systemic oppression and police violence by utilizing community organizing, political policy, and force. Black in Minneapolis, formerly known as Black Wall Street, is both written and directed by American filmmaker David J. Buchanan (who grew up in Minneapolis), making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously, as well as work as a grip and other production jobs. Produced by Alison Guessou and Senay Matewos. Monument Releasing will debut Buchanan's Black in Minneapolis direct-to-VOD starting on October 27th this month. For more info, visit their official website.