Official Trailer for 'Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible' Inspiring Short Doc

"You're fighting for your life." ESPN Films has debuted a trailer for a short documentary called Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible, which is premiering on the ESPN channel later this month (June 30th). The 30-minute short doc film most recently screened at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival earlier in the year. Blackfeet Boxing, co-directed by Kristen Lappas and Tom Rinaldi, follows a group of women practicing and training in self-defense at this gym as the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women continues to threaten lives within their community. It also won the Audience Award for Best Short at AFI Docs. "Frank Kipp opened the Blackfeet Boxing Club in 2003. Since then, he's trained more than 500 boxers on the reservation. Its most important fighters are the young women who come in search of more than a heavy bag." This looks like a very important and powerful film about making change with positive encouragement.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for the ESPN doc Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible, from YouTube:

Blackfeet Boxing is a film about fighting—for respect, identity, acknowledgment. There are no scorecards or knockouts on the reservation. The prize at the Blackfeet Boxing Club is far more vital: survival. According to the United States Justice Department, Native American women are ten times more likely to be murdered than non-native women. More than one in three has suffered rape, or attempted rape, and more than 80 percent will experience violence at some point in their lives. On the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana, these are not statistics. They are stories, of lives and families, of loss and pain. Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible is co-directed by filmmakers Kristen Lappas (Who Says I Can't, "30 for 30" producer) & Tom Rinaldi (producer on Jacob Jarvis: Why It Matters). ESPN Films will debut Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible on TV on the evening of June 30th, it will be available streaming after then. Anyone interested?