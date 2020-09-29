Official Trailer for Blumhouse's 'The Craft: Legacy' - The Coven is Back

"If we can do that… what else can we do?" Sony Pictures has released an official trailer for the horror sequel / remake The Craft: Legacy, an update and/or continuation of the original (cult classic) witches in high school 1996 horror film The Craft. The story is pretty much the same - a group of four high school women form a coven of witches. Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones (of Band Aid previously), the new film stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, with Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny. Jason Blum's Blumhouse along with Red Wagon Ent. produced the film for Columbia Pictures. They're also dropping this film available at home (for the Premium VOD price of $19.99) starting at the end of October, just in time for Halloween. The coven is back - don't mess with them.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Zoe Lister-Jones' The Craft: Legacy, direct from YouTube:

This Halloween, let the ritual begin… In Blumhouse’s continuation of the cult hit The Craft, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers. An update remake/continuation of the 1996 film. The Craft: Legacy is both written and directed by American actress / filmmaker Zoe Lister-Jones, making her second feature film after directing Band Aid previously. Produced by Jason Blum, Lucy Fisher, and Douglas Wick. Based on the original film written by Peter Filardi and Andrew Fleming. Sony Pictures will debut Lister-Jones' The Craft: Legacy direct-to-PVOD services starting at the Witching Hour on October 28th this horror season. Who's excited for this already?