Official Trailer for 'Blurring Man' Doc About the Black Rock Festival

Watch the film B***ING MAN doesn't want you to see! Uh oh! What do we have here…? Catch the official trailer for a documentary film titled Blurring Man, about the infamous and beloved Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert. What if you took a day laborer from El Salvador to Burning Man? That's pretty much what this film is about. Elmer survives a harrowing journey across the Sonoran desert into the United States to seek a safer life, and soon finds himself on an entirely different desert trek: that of the affluent millennial on their journey to self-actualization at legendary experience festival Burning Man. Together they start to examine the truth, and whether it's really the "good vibes only" place it claims to be. This looks like it's trying to provoke, but I am very curious to see what they reveal and what happens when they get there.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Boman's doc Blurring Man, direct from Vimeo:

El Salvadorian day laborer Elmer survives a harrowing journey across the Sonoran desert into the United States to seek a safer life, and soon finds himself on an entirely different desert trek: that of the affluent millennial on their journey to self-actualization at legendary experience festival Burning Man. On their joint adventure, filmmaker Matthew Boman aka dadass and Elmer unintentionally peel back the enforced "good vibes only" rhetoric about Burning Man and tread into violent backlash from the event's organizers. Both men share in struggles and questions over freedom, happiness and the legality of living and working in modern-day America. Blurring Man is directed by filmmaker Matthew Boman, just making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This will first premiere at a charity event on Labor Day, September 7th, coming up this month, then arrives online. For more info, visit the film's official website.