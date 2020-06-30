Official Trailer for 'Boys State' Doc by Amanda McBaine & Jesse Moss

"Our masculinity shall not be infringed." A24 + Apple have unveiled an official trailer for the documentary film Boys State, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year where it won the top Grand Jury Prize in the Documentary Competition. The film also won the Lone Star Special Jury Award at the SXSW Film Festival. This modern horror film presents a vérité look at the political divide in America by focusing on the kids. From Sundance: "Boys State is a political coming-of-age story, examining the health of American democracy through an unusual experiment: a thousand 17-year-old boys from across the state of Texas gather together to build a representative government from the ground up. High-minded ideals collide with low-down dirty tricks as four boys of diverse backgrounds and political views navigate the challenges of organizing political parties, shaping consensus, and campaigning for the highest office at Texas Boys State—governor." As scary as this debacle is to watch, it's a seriously impressive doc - highly recommend this one.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Amanda McBaine & Jesse Moss' doc Boys State, from YouTube:

A wildly entertaining and continuously revealing immersion into an annual, week-long program in which a thousand Texas high school seniors gather for an elaborate mock exercise: building their own state government. Filmmakers Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine closely track the escalating tensions that arise within a particularly riveting gubernatorial race, training their cameras on unforgettable teenagers like Ben, a Reagan-loving, arch-conservative who brims with confidence despite personal setbacks; and Steven, a progressive-minded child of Mexican immigrants who stands by his convictions amidst the sea of red. In the process, they have created a complex portrait of contemporary American masculinity, as well as a microcosm of our often dispiriting national political divisions that nevertheless manage to plant seeds of hope. Boys State is co-directed by filmmakers Amanda McBaine (producer of Ghosts of Attica, Speedo, The Overnighters) & Jesse Moss (director of Speedo, Con Man, Full Battle Rattle, The Overnighters, The Bandit). This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. A24 will release Boys State in select US theaters starting on July 31st, and it will debut on Apple TV+ starting August 14th this summer.