First Trailer for Broadway Production of 'Hamilton' Coming to Disney+

"Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome to the show…" Just in time for the 4th of July! Disney has unveiled a new trailer for the Hamilton movie, which is just a presentation of the award-winning Broadway Production of Hamilton. This filmed while the original cast was still performing, and has been moved up from release in 2021 to a Disney+ streaming premiere on July 3rd this summer. The real life of one of America's foremost founding fathers and first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton. Filmed live on Broadway from the Richard Rodgers Theatre with the original cast (they began departing in 2016). Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Jackson, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, Jonathan Groff, and Jasmine Cephas Jones. The show has already toured around most of America, but if you want to see the original version this will be out soon.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for the Broadway Production of Hamilton movie, direct from YouTube:

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. Hamilton is directed by acclaimed theater & TV director Thomas Kail, who won a Tony award in 2016 for directing Hamilton, and was nominated for a Tony for In the Heights after that; he also directed the series "Fosse/Verdon" for TV. The musical book is written by Lin-Manuel Miranda; based on the novel by Ron Chernow. Disney will debut the Broadway Production of Hamilton streaming on Disney+ starting July 3rd this summer. Who's ready?