Official Trailer for Bryan Fogel's Doc 'The Dissident' About Khashoggi

"We knew that they would try to sweep the whole thing under the rug." Briarcliff has released an official trailer for a documentary titled The Dissident, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film is the next feature from filmmaker Bryan Fogel of the Oscar-winning doc Icarus a few years ago. When Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappears in Istanbul, his fiancée and dissidents around the world work to piece together the clues to a murder and expose a global cover up. This documentary is the story of Khashoggi and what happened to him. "Chillingly powerful and heartbreakingly candid, The Dissident is an intimate portrait of a man who sacrificed everything for freedom of speech. With this cogent film, Fogel joins a cadre of dreamers across the globe who refuse to squelch the life’s work of an intrepid rebel, who, even after death, is defying those who sought to silence him forever." These kind of doc films are incredible - so many truthful details & interviews presented in such a fascinating, eye-opening way.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Bryan Fogel's The Dissident, direct from YouTube:

Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was critical of his beloved country of Saudi Arabia and of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's policies. Then on October 2, 2018, Khashoggi entered the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul and never came out. His fiancée and dissidents around the world are left to piece together clues to his brutal murder—and in their dogged quest for truth, they expose a global cover-up perpetrated by the very country he loved. With exclusive access to the Turkish government’s evidence; to Khashoggi’s fiancée, Hatice Cengiz; and to Khashoggi’s close friend and fellow Saudi insurgent, Omar Abdulaziz, Academy Award–winning filmmaker Bryan Fogel unearths hidden secrets in this real-life international thriller that will continue to rock the world long after the headlines have faded away. The Dissident is directed by American filmmaker Bryan Fogel, director of the film Jewtopia and the Oscar winning doc Icarus previously. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Briarcliff will release Fogel's The Dissident direct-to-VOD later this year - stay tuned for an exact release date. Interested?