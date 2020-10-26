Official Trailer for Buddy Comedy 'Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip'

"Why does it smell like death in here?" Gravitas has released an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip, marking the feature debut of Ryann Liebl, who also stars in the film and wrote the screenplay. It hasn't premiered at any festivals or anywhere else. Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip is a heartfelt, laugh out loud buddy movie in the vein of Bridesmaids mixed with Grumpy Old Men, taking the audience on a journey of what it means to be a woman and balance life. Two friends go on a road trip to the Northwoods of Wisconsin and get more than they bargained for… Starring Ryann Liebl as Mags, and Elisabeth Donaldson as Julie, along with Jeremy Keene, Wes Tank, & Angie Campbell. Unfortunately this looks excruciatingly bad, even the humor is off despite friends having fun making a film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ryann Liebl's Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip, on YouTube:

Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip is a heartfelt, laugh out loud road trip buddy movie, written, produced and directed by Ryann Liebl, actress and founder of REL Productions. Two best friends go on a road trip and get more than they bargained for…a comedy about friendship, life and finding your way. This laugh out loud movie has been compared to Planes, Trains & Automobiles and the National Lampoon/Vacation movies. It's a punchy comedy with heart. Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip is both written directed by actress / filmmaker Ryann Liebl (aka Ryann London), making her feature directorial debut with this film. This hasn't premiered at any festivals of elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas will release Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip direct-to-VOD starting on November 24th this fall. Is anyone interested in watching?