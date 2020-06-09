Official Trailer for 'Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn' Doc

"Every era has an opportunist." HBO has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled in full Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, which premiered at last year's New York Film Festival. This is the second big Roy Cohn documentary recently, the other is Where's My Roy Cohn? from last year. This thorough and mesmerizing doc takes an appropriately unflinching look at the life and death of Roy Cohn, the closeted, conservative American lawyer whose first job out of law school was prosecuting filmmaker Ivy Meeropol's grandparents, Julius & Ethel Rosenberg. This is not merely a depiction of a brutal, ideologically diseased man – it's an interrogatory work in search of the true character behind an icon of the political right in a deeply troubled America. It features interviews with Cindy Adams, Alan Dershowitz, Tony Kushner, Nathan Lane, John Waters, and a trove of fascinating, recently unearthed archive video. What a crazy man.

Official trailer for Ivy Meeropol's doc Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn, from YouTube:

The Story of Roy Cohn takes an unflinching look at the life and death of infamous attorney Roy Cohn, who first gained prominence by prosecuting Julius and Ethel Rosenberg in what came to be known as the “atomic spies” case. Director Ivy Meeropol brings a unique perspective as the granddaughter of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg; having spent much of her life feeling both repelled and fascinated by the man who prosecuted her grandparents, obtained their convictions in federal court, then insisted on their executions. Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn is directed by American documentary producer / filmmaker Ivy Meeropol, director of the doc films Heir to an Execution and Indian Point previously, as well as lots of TV work. This initially premiered at the New York Film Festival last year. HBO will release Meeropol's doc Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn streaming starting June 19th coming up. Who's intrigued?