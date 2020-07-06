Official Trailer for B&W Comedy Adventure 'Lake Michigan Monster'

"The authorities say: 'sea monsters aren't real.'" But we know they are! Arrow Video has released an official trailer for an intriguing indie comedy adventure horror genre mashup titled Lake Michigan Monster, from a filmmaker named Ryland Brickson Cole Tews, who also stars in this as the Captain. "All aboard! The combined spirits of H.P. Lovecraft, early Sam Raimi and Mystery Science Theater 3000 inhabit this action-packed tale of nautical derring-do and monster mayhem – winner of the Audience Award for Best International Feature at the 2019 Fantasia Film Festival." An eccentric ship captain and a crew of specialists plot revenge against the most mysterious creature of the deep -- the Lake Michigan Monster. Presented in "glorious" black & white. Starring Ryland as Seafield, with Erick West, Beulah Peters, Daniel Long, and Wayne Tews. This looks cool! I always enjoy these funky, strange, clever genre films exploring wacky concepts. This also looks like a film made on drugs that's best seen on drugs. Because, whoa - it looks wild.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Ryland Brickson Cole Tews' Lake Michigan Monster, on YouTube:

On the shores of Lake Michigan, the eccentric Captain Seafield (Ryland Brickson Cole Tews, who also writes and directs) enlists a colourful crew of misfits in a bid to slay the hellish sea monster that prowls the murky depths. But as Seafield’s obsession with exacting revenge on the creature that killed his father threatens to consume him, can weapons expert Sean Shaughnessy (Erick West), sonar whiz Nedge Pepsi (Beulah Peters) and former N.A.V.Y. ­– Nautical Athletes and Venture Yunit – officer Dick Flynn (Daniel Long) hold the show together? Lake Michigan Monster is both written and directed by filmmaker Ryland Brickson Cole Tews, making his feature directorial debut after one short and other projects previously. Based on a story by Mike Cheslik and Ryland Brickson Cole Tews. This premiered at the Milwaukee Film Festival last year. Arrow will debut Lake Michigan Monster at a "virtual cinema" event on July 31st from Altavod, then it will available VOD via Arrow Video starting August 3rd this summer. Curious about this?