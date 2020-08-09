Official Trailer for B&W Indie Drama 'Wheels' About a DJ in Brooklyn

"The only time I feel good is when I'm behind the wheels." 1091 Pictures has released an official US trailer for an indie drama titled Wheels, marking the feature directorial debut of Brooklyn-based filmmaker Paul Starkman. The project was successfully funded on Kickstater back in 2016, then originally premiered at the Woodstock Film Festival in 2018, and also played at the Kansas City FilmFest last year. It will finally be available to watch on VOD next month. Not to be confused with the 2014 indie film also titled Wheels, this Wheels is about a young DJ who confronts his family struggles in the streets of Brooklyn. Comedian / rapper Arnstar stars as Max, who dreams of a better future as a DJ. Also starring Shyrley Rodriguez, Joshua Boone, Ioan Delice, Al Thompson, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Lee Quinones, and Dorothi Fox as Grandma. The logo & title is a bit bland, but otherwise this looks good. Might be an underground indie gem.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Paul Starkman's Wheels, direct from 1091's YouTube:

Wheels is an indie feature film that follows Max (Arnstar), a teenager from Brooklyn who wants to be a DJ. As the sole provider for his sick grandmother, Max has dropped out of high school and works at a supermarket to make ends meet. Max fantasizes about DJ life. He daydreams about rocking parties and breaking into the underground scene. By night, Max hones his skills under the mentorship of Monty, a renowned DJ who sees Max's potential but pushes him to take the craft more seriously. Max stashes away every spare cent to buy his own turntables. When Max's brother shows up after a three-year prison stint for grand larceny, Max finds himself at a crossroads between trust, obligation, loyalty, and pursuing his dream. Wheels is written and directed by Brooklyn-based filmmaker Paul Starkman, making his feature directorial debut after one short and lots of TV work previously - episodes of "Project Runway" and "Making It". This originally premiered at the Woodstock Film Festival in 2018. It was also successfully funded on Kickstarter years ago. 1091 will finally release Starkman's Wheels direct-to-VOD starting September 15th.