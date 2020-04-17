First Trailer for Captivating Refugee Documentary 'Wake Up on Mars'

"I just hope they'll wake up." An official festival promo trailer has debuted for an indie documentary titled Wake Up on Mars, which was set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this month. With the festival launching an online version this week, the doc is hoping to stand out from the crowd. The film focuses on Furkan, the youngest member of a Roma family living in Sweden. His two teenage sisters lie in a vegetative state in their small Swedish home of their Kosovar family, the cause of their mysterious malady, known as "resignation syndrome," entwined with their personal trauma experienced as refugees. Hoping their asylum request is granted, as they do not want to return to Kosovo, Furkan dreams of building his own spaceship to go live on Mars and help save his two sisters. Described as a "delicate, beautifully realized story of a refugee Roma family." This looks like a moving and inspiring story of hope - something we need more of right now.

Here's the first official trailer for Dea Gjinovci's doc Wake Up on Mars, direct from YouTube:

Furkan, the youngest member of a Roma family now living in Sweden, attempts to come to terms with the mysterious illness of his two sisters. Ibadeta and Djeneta have been in a coma-like state for several years, victims of what has been named the "resignation syndrome." Traumatized by the thought of being sent back to Kosovo, their homeland, their minds and bodies have suddenly gone to sleep. In central Sweden, his family attempts to rebuild a normal life, but so far their asylum applications have been refused one after the other. Furkan tries to escape his reality by building his own spaceship to fulfill his dream: to go live on Mars and save his two sisters. At the core of this film lies this one question: "What happens to human beings, and in particular children, when all hope is gone?" Wake Up on Mars is directed by Swiss-Albanian doc filmmaker Dea Gjinovci, making her feature directorial debut. It was supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. The film is still seeking distribution - no other release has bee set yet.