Official Trailer for Chinese War Epic 'The Eight Hundred' Set in 1937

"Brothers of the 88th Division! Because of you, Shanghai is still standing!" CMC has released an official US trailer for the Chinese war epic titled The Eight Hundred, which has already opened in China to big numbers at the box office (with a $112 million opening weekend). The film is set in 1937 and is a jingoistic true story about a group of Chinese soldiers and draft dodgers that put up a four-day defense of a Shanghai warehouse complex, just as Japanese forces are overwhelming China. One of these 300-esque movies about how heroic these patriots are defending their country. But this looks suitably epic in a way only Hollywood used to be capable of - but now China is able to make these movies, too. The Eight Hundred stars Ou Hao, Jiang Wu, Zhang Yi, Wang Qianyuan, Huang Zhi Zhong, and Zhang Cheng. This looks incredible! Serious production value bolstering this heroic story of soldiers defending their own. Seems worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Hu Guan's The Eight Hundred, direct from YouTube:

From the acclaimed filmmaker behind Mr. Six comes a riveting war epic. In 1937, eight hundred Chinese soldiers and draft dodgers fight for four days under siege from a warehouse in the middle of the Shanghai battlefield, completely surrounded by the Japanese army. The Eight Hundred, also known as Ba Bai or 八佰 in Chinese, is directed by Chinese filmmaker Hu Guan, director of the films Cello in a Cab, Goodbye! Our 1948, Eyes of a Beauty, Cow, Design of Death, The Chef The Actor The Scoundrel, as well as Mr. Six previously. The screenplay is written by Hu Guan and Rui Ge, co-written by Huang Dongbin and Kun Hu. This first premiered at the Shanghai Film Festival last year, and already opened in China this summer. CMC Pictures will release Hu Guan's The Eight Hundred in the US starting on August 28th. Who's interested?