Official Trailer for 'Chuck Berry' Documentary About the Rock 'n Roller

"He was the most important guitarist in rock history." MVD Entertainment has revealed the first official trailer for an authorized, official documentary on the legendary rock 'n roll musician Chuck Berry, titled simply Chuck Berry. Berry's 60th birthday concert and the drama surrounding it were captured in Hail! Hail! Rock 'n' Roll, but until now, Berry's life has never before been covered on screen. With Chuck Berry, award-winning music doc filmmaker Jon Brewer (B.B. King: On the Road), lends new insight to the man known as the bedrock of rock 'n roll. Several rock legends reflect on what Berry meant to them, along with exclusive access to Mrs. Berry and his family. The film features Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Steven Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren, George Thorogood, Joe Bonamassa, Nile Rodgers, Johnny Rivers, Themetta Berry, Charles Berry Jr, Ingrid Berry, Marshall Chess, Joe Edwards and more. Check out the trailer below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jon Brewer's documentary Chuck Berry, direct from YouTube:

Chuck Berry tells the full story of the "Granddaddy of Rock & Roll." In this highly-anticipated, official, and fully-authorized feature documentary, the absolute instigator of rock and roll – Chuck Berry – is truly revealed with exclusive access to his family, friends, famous fans and the music icons he inspired. Despite his iconic status, and reverence for his talent by rock’s heroes John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen, Keith Richards, Steve Van Zandt, Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, all featured, Chuck Berry was at heart, a family man. He was a prolific craftsman of words and chords; an undisputed and stunning combination of talent and charisma. Chuck Berry is directed by veteran music industry producer / filmmaker Jon Brewer, director of many music docs previously including Jimi Hendrix: The Guitar Hero, B.B. King: The Life of Riley, Nat King Cole: Afraid of the Dark, Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story, The Most Dangerous Band in the World, and B.B. King: On the Road. It opened in a few European countries last year. MVD Entertainment Group will release the Chuck Berry doc in select theaters + on VOD coming up sometime soon. Interested?