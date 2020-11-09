Official Trailer for Clea DuVall's 'Happiest Season' Holiday RomCom

"I'm not hiding you, I'm hiding me!" Hulu has finally revealed the official trailer for Happiest Season, the holiday romantic comedy from filmmaker Clea DuVall (of The Intervention). This shifted from a theatrical release by Sony to a streaming debut by Hulu just in time for Thanksgiving. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend that she thought she knew. Happiest Season is a holiday romcom that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family's acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas. In addition to Stewart & Davis, the outstanding cast also includes Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Jake McDorman, Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Sarayu Blue, Ana Gasteyer, and Michelle Buteau. This looks adorable! A fun feel-good movie for the whole family to enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer for Clea DuVall's Happiest Season, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

A young woman plans to propose marriage to her girlfriend while attending her family's annual holiday party. At the party, she realizes her girlfriend hasn't come out to her conservative parents yet. A holiday romantic comedy that captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family's acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas. Happiest Season is directed by American actress-turned-filmmaker Clea DuVall, her second feature after making The Intervention previously, as well as some TV directing work. The screenplay is written by Clea DuVall and Mary Holland. Produced by Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner. Sony Pictures was originally planning to release this in theaters, but decided otherwise for the US release this fall. Hulu will instead debut Clea DuVall's Happiest Season streaming on Hulu starting on November 25th, Thanksgiving week, later this month. Who's interested in watching? Look any good?