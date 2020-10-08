Official Trailer for Comedy 'Half Brothers' with Luis Gerardo Méndez

"My father's last wish is for me to go on a scavenger hunt with a brother I never knew I had!" Road trip time! Focus Features has released an official trailer for an adventure comedy titled Half Brothers, from American filmmaker Luke Greenfield. Follow the clues. Uncover the mystery. Find your family. The story follows a successful Mexican aviation executive who is shocked to discover he has an American half-brother he never knew about. The two very different half-brothers are go on a road journey together masterminded by their ailing father, tracing the path their father took as an immigrant from Mexico to the US. Meant to be a metaphor of the relationship between neighboring countries America and Mexico. Starring Luis Gerardo Méndez and Connor Del Rio as the brothers, along with José Zúñiga, Vincent Spano, Pia Watson, Juan Pablo Espinosa, and Jwaundace Candece. Looks like wholesome, cheesy road trippin' goofiness.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Luke Greenfield's Half Brothers, direct from YouTube:

Renato, a successful Mexican aviation executive, is shocked to discover he has an American half-brother he never knew about, the free-spirited Asher. The two very different half-brothers are forced on a road journey together masterminded by their ailing father, tracing the path their father took as an immigrant from Mexico to the US. Half Brothers is directed by American filmmaker Luke Greenfield, director of the films The Animal, The Girl Next Door, Something Borrowed, and Let's Be Cops previously, as well as some TV work. The screenplay is written by Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. It's produced by Jason Benoit, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Focus Features will release Greenfield's Half Brothers in select US theaters starting December 4th late this fall. Look fun?