Official Trailer for Comedy 'The Opening Act' Starring Jimmy O. Yang

"I'm really good looking… if you're into anime." RLJE Films has released the first official trailer for The Opening Act, a new comedy about a struggling stand-up comedian made by stand-up comedians. Written and directed by Steve Byrne, this stars Jimmy O. Yang as a wannabe comedian named Will. The film tells the story of Will, whose true life passion is to become a stand-up comedian. He is given the opportunity to emcee a comedy show, opening for his hero, Billy G. Will has to decide if he wants to continue the life he has set up or to pursue his dream, the life of a comedian. The cast of funny people includes Alex Moffat, Cedric The Entertainer, Neal Brennan, Debby Ryan, Ken Jeong, Bill Burr, Whitney Cummings, Jermaine Fowler, Russell Peters, Tom Segura, and Iliza Shlesinger. It's not really the most original story, but this is enlivened by letting Jimmy O. Yang express himself through this film & his stand-up jokes.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Steve Byrne's The Opening Act, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

Will (Jimmy O. Yang) has it all - the job, the girl - but what’s missing is his true passion in life, to become a stand-up comedian. When he gets the opportunity he’s been waiting for, the emcee slot on the road opening for his hero Billy G., the realities of life on the stage come crashing in. Between relentless hecklers, drunk comedy groupies and hard-to-impress morning radio DJs, things get off to a rough start. Even if he can take the opportunity to learn from his idols and overcome the challenges, Will still needs to decide if he should continue with the life he has, or pursue the one he has always dreamt of – the life of a comedian. The Opening Act is both written and directed by comedian / actor Steve Byrne, making his first narrative film after the doc Always Amazing previously. Produced by Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley. RLJE Films will release Byrne's The Opening Act in select theaters + on VOD starting October 16th this fall. Look fun?