Official Trailer for Coming-of-Age Psychological Thriller 'Clementine'

"Are you gonna break my heart?" "I've never broken one single heart." Oscilloscope Labs has unveiled an official trailer for an indie film titled Clementine, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Lara Jean Gallagher, who grew up in rural Pennsylvania. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and will debut as a "virtual cinema" release this month. In this "moody and mysterious narrative feature," a scenic lake house becomes a sanctuary for two young women. Karen is just out of a long-term relationship and sneaks into her ex's summer home. There she meets the precocious Lana, whose "bold charisma" is a welcome distraction. Soon something sparks between them. "Equal parts psychological thriller and sexual coming-of-age story, Clementine is a tense rumination on who to love and how to let go." Starring a small cast with Otmara Marrero, Sydney Sweeney, Will Brittain, & Sonya Walger. Looks quite seductive.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lara Gallagher's Clementine, direct from OScope's YouTube:

Reeling from a one-sided breakup, anguished Karen (Otmara Marrero) flees Los Angeles and heads to her ex’s idyllic lake house in the Pacific Northwest. There, she becomes entangled with a mysterious, alluring younger woman (Sydney Sweeney), whom she cannot seem to resist. Equal parts psychological thriller and sexual coming-of-age story, Lara Jean Gallagher's Clementine is a tense rumination on who to love and how to let go. Clementine is both written and directed by American filmmaker Lara Jean Gallagher, making her feature directorial debut with this after a few short films previously. This originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. Oscilloscope Labs will release Gallagher's Clementine in virtual cinemas in the US starting on May 8th this month. For more info, visit their official website here. Who's intrigued?