Official Trailer for 'Console Wars' Doc Film About SEGA vs Nintendo

"They were furious with us!" "I did not expect the US Congress to get involved." A video game war! CBS All Access has released an official trailer for a documentary titled Console Wars, from filmmakers Blake J. Harris & Jonah Tulis. This was set to premiere at this year's SXSW Film Festival, and will next launch on the CBS streaming service later this month. In 1990, SEGA, a fledgling arcade company assembled a team of misfits to take on the greatest video game company in the world, Nintendo. It was a once-in-a-lifetime, no-holds-barred conflict that pit brother against brother, kids against grownups, Sonic against Mario, and also uniquely American capitalism against centuries-old Japanese tradition. For the first time ever, the men and women who fought on the front lines for Sega and Nintendo discuss this battle that defined a generation. Executive produced by Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. This sounds and looks radical! Dig the 8-bit graphics.

Here's the first official trailer for Harris & Tulis' doc series Console Wars, direct from YouTube:

An Official Selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, Console Wars takes viewers back to 1990 when Sega, a fledgling arcade company, assembled a team of misfits to take on the greatest video game company in the world, Nintendo. It was a once-in-a-lifetime, no-holds-barred conflict that pit brother against brother, kids against grownups, Sonic against Mario, and uniquely American capitalism against centuries-old Japanese tradition. For the first time ever, the men and women who fought on the front lines for Sega and Nintendo discuss this battle that defined a generation. Console Wars is co-directed by filmmakers Blake J. Harris (his feature directorial debut) & Jonah Tulis (director of the doc Such Great Heights), both of whom worked on the films The Flying Scissors and The Superagent previously. Produced by Blake J. Harris, Katie Mustard, Julian Rosenberg, Jonah Tulis. This was originally set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. CBS will premiere Console Wars streaming on CBS All Access starting September 23rd.