Official Trailer for Contemporary Ghost Story Horror 'Let's Scare Julie'

"What are you waiting for?!" Scream Factory has released a trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Let's Scare Julie (also known as Let's Scare Julie to Death), marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Jud Cremata. A group of teen girls set out to scare their reclusive neighbor, but the prank turns to terror when some of them don't return. Filmed in real time on a single camera in one uninterrupted, continuous take, the freaky tension rapidly escalates as the girls' seemingly harmless pranks start to have life-altering consequences. Starring Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Isabel May, Odessa A'zion, Brooke Sorenson, Jessica Sarah Flaum, and Dakota Baccelli. Not sure why this film needs the trendy neon-light masks, especially when there is enough style in the one-long-take concept anyway, but so be it. The scariest shot in this is the woman standing in the street, but the rest of it is pretty tame. Hopefully there's some good thrills.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jud Cremata's Let's Scare Julie, direct from YouTube:

A group of teen girls set out to scare their reclusive new neighbor, but the prank turns to terror when some of them don't come back. A suspenseful contemporary ghost story about how making the wrong choices can end with horrific results. Let's Scare Julie, formerly known as Let's Scare Julie to Death, is both written and directed by American filmmaker Jud Cremata, making his first feature film after a few short films and tons of TV work previously, including producing for shows like "Auctioneer$" and "Pastport", and directing episodes of shows like "The Jeff Corwin Experience" and "Where Did It Come From?". Jud Cremata also produced Let’s Scare Julie alongside Marc Wolloff and Blitz Films’ Eryl Cochran and Nick Sarkisov. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Scream Factory will release Cremata's Let's Scare Julie direct-to-VOD / digital everywhere starting October 2nd this fall. Who wants to watch?