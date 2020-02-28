Official Trailer for Covenant Horror 'The Dawn' Starring Devanny Pinn

"She only knows what the demon allows her to see!" Kaleidoscope Entertainment + Lionsgate have released an official trailer for an indie horror film titled The Dawn, which is headed straight-to-DVD this month for anyone who likes watching this kind of supernatural horror. Following the murder of her family at the hands of her father in the wake of World War I, a young woman is sent to live in a convent up in the North East. However, the demons that plagued her father follow her, reawakening the nightmares of her past. Starring Devanny Pinn (also seen in Lilith, Crossbreed, Hollow Point) as Rose, with a cast including Stacey Dash, Ryan Kiser, David Goryl, Heather Wynters, Teilor Grubbs, Jonathan Bennett, Julie Rose, and Andrew E. Wheeler. It mostly seems like yet another cliche religious horror story, but damn this trailer has some extra creepy imagery - that long black hand, all the screaming, freaky nuns galore, and a bit more.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Brandon Slagle's The Dawn, direct from Kaleidoscope's YouTube:

The sole survivor of a murderous rampage by her war veteran father, Rose (Devanny Pinn), is sent to live in a secluded covenant found in the North Eastern United States. Embraced by the kind Revered Mother (Heather Wynters), the generous Father Theodore (David Goryl) and Sister Ella (Stacey Dash), the now-adult Rose is preparing to take her final vows. Yet darkness grows within her… In a series of shocking confessions, Rose reveals she's being plagued by visions of her father's crimes and demonic voices telling her to 'kill'. Disturbed by these startling revelations, Father Theodore's young successor, Jeremiah (Ryan Kiser), is determined to investigate the young woman. The Dawn is directed by American actor / filmmaker Brandon Slagle, director of many low budget films including Subject 87, Area 51 Confidential, House of Manson, Escape from Ensenada, and Crossbreed previously. The screenplay is written by Elliot Diviney and Brandon Slagle. This premiered at the Catalina Film Festival last year. Lionsgate / Kaleidoscope will release Slagle's The Dawn direct-to-DVD/VOD starting February 25th this month. Anyone interested in this one?