Official Trailer for Mad Russian Dark Comedy 'Why Don't You Just Die!'

"It might be because of the work I do, but I pay close attention to my daughter's friends." Arrow Films has unleashed an official trailer for a super-violent, dark comedy from Russia called (for the UK/US release) Why Don't You Just Die!. The original title in Russian translates directly to Dad, Die - a bit too short. It's the feature directorial debut of a filmmaker named Kirill Sokolov. "Shades of early Tarantino, Edgar Wright and Sam Raimi abound in this violent, stylish and riotously entertaining slice of family life, Moscow style, described as 'a splatterpunk action comedy drenched in gleefully dark Russian humor.'" Sounds good? Andrei, a detective and the world's most horrible father, brings together a terrible group of people in his apartment: his resentful actress daughter, an angry thug, and a cheated cop. Each one has a reason to want revenge. The film stars Aleksandr Kuznetsov, Vitaliy Khaev, and Evgeniya Kregzhde. Check this out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kirill Sokolov's Why Don't You Just Die!, direct from YouTube:

Matvey (Aleksandr Kuznetsov) has just one objective: to gain entry to his girlfriend's parents' apartment and kill her father Andrey (Vitaliy Khaev) with a hammer to restore her honor. But all is not as it initially seems, and Matvey's attempts to bludgeon the family patriarch to death don't quite go to plan as Andrey proves a more formidable -- not to mention ruthless -- opponent than he anticipated… and Matvey, for his part, proves stubbornly unwilling to die. Why Don't You Just Die!, originally known as Папа, сдохни in Russian, is both written and directed by Russian filmmaker Kirill Sokolov, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. This premiered at the Vyborg Film Festival in 2018, and at Fantastic Fest and What The Fest!? last year. Arrow Films will release Why Don't You Just Die! in select UK & US theaters starting April 10th, then on Blu-ray + VOD starting April 21st. Anyone want to watch this?