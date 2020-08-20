Official Trailer for Crazy Tennis Comedy 'First One In' with Kat Foster

"If we don't win, I lose everything…" An official trailer has debuted for an indie comedy titled First One In, marking the feature directorial debut of writer / director Gina O'Brien. The film is about a woman who tries to get hired as a real estate agent, but must be a tennis pro to land the job. "During the day in tennis clubs across America, millions of women gather to hit balls at each other. I'm one of them," O'Brien says. "We wear trendy outfits, visors, and elbow and knee braces. We drink coconut water and eat protein bars and take acetaminophen. We are middle-aged women of all shapes, sizes, and athletic ability. Our personal lives may differ from one another, but on some 250,000 courts in the U.S., we're all tennis players. Many of us aren't good, but the competition is as fierce as the pros, sort of, and it's fun material for a screenplay." Starring Kat Foster as Madi, with Georgia King, Alana O’Brien, Catherine Curtin, Emy Coligado, ﻿Aneesh Sheth, Karina Arroyave, Josh Segarra, and Michael Ian Black. Looks wild & crazy indeed.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Gina O'Brien's First One In, direct from YouTube:

After accidentally killing an endangered animal on a popular reality TV show, Madi Cooke (Kat Foster) is labeled an eco-terrorist, is fired from her job, and believes she now is the most hated woman in America. She changes her look and last name to interview with Bobbi (Georgia King), who heads Mason Agents — the #1 real estate firm in Connecticut. But in an effort to maintain championship status in a local, annual tournament, Bobbi only hires women who play tennis. So Madi joins a clinic at Acme Indoor Tennis to practice the game she hasn’t played seriously since high school, nearly 20 years ago. And that’s where she meets Tennis Pro Fernando (Josh Segarra), Jane (Catherine Curtin), Ceecee (Emy Coligado), Preeti (Aneesh Sheth) and Valentina (Karina Arroyave), and renews her strained friendship with her best friend and former high school tennis partner, Ollie (Alana O’Brien). First One In is both written and directed by filmmaker Gina O'Brien, making her feature directorial debut after writing the script for Once More with Feeling. The film will debut direct-to-VOD starting on September 8th coming soon. Is anyone interested?