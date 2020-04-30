Official Trailer for 'Crazyhot' Doc Film About the World of Chile Peppers

"I don't see any reason that peppers won't get hotter." Hotter and hotter and HOTTER! Pick A Winner Ent. has unveiled an official trailer for an indie documentary called Crazyhot, a film about the wide world of chile peppers and chillis and various spicy peppers from all over the world. Join filmmaker Eric Raine as he explores three continents meeting leading farmers, scientists and food alchemists, as well as the community of devoted "chileheads" who use peppers in countless ways -- spicing up a bowl of chili, consuming chiles to the point of euphoric pain, uncovering the booming business of chile and examining Capsaicin's role in cancer research. Oh this seems like such a fun food doc! And the ultimate "hot doc" ha ha ha. Who doesn't love peppers and spicy food and chiles?! They're always a fine addition to any meal. Heat up this doc below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster art) for Eric Raine's documentary Crazyhot, direct from Vimeo:

Hot and spicy food is enjoyed around the world, but for some, ultra-hot peppers are more than a flavor profile, they’re an obsessive passion. In the new documentary, Crazyhot, join filmmaker Eric Raine as he explores three continents in search of leading farmers, scientists and food alchemists, as well as the community of devoted "chileheads" who use peppers in countless ways -- spicing up a bowl of chili, consuming chiles to the point of euphoric pain, uncovering the booming business of chile and examining Capsaicin's role in cancer research. Raine seeks answers to burning questions as he introduces you to the wide, weird and wonderful world of #crazyhot chiles. Crazyhot, also written as CrazyHot, is directed by entrepreneur / filmmaker Eric Raine, making his directorial debut. For more info, visit the film's official website. Crazyhot is now available to watch on VOD through Amazon Prime and Vimeo. Who wants to try?