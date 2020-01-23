Official Trailer for 'Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words'

"If you take anger out of my heart… I'll never hate again." Blue Fox Ent. has released a new official trailer for the documentary Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words, about the Supreme Court justice and his entire career in law and politics. Although Clarence Thomas remains a controversial figure, loved by some, reviled by others, few know much more than the news headlines as well as the recollections of his contentious confirmation battle with Anita Hill in 1991. Yet, the personal odyssey of Clarence Thomas is a classic American story and it should be better known and understood. This doc film tells the Clarence Thomas story truly and fully: "unscripted and without narration, the documentary takes the viewer through this complex and often painful life, dealing with race, faith, power, jurisprudence, and personal resilience." Sounds like a compelling watch! Even if you don't care for him much. Take a look at the new trailer below.

Official trailer for Michael Pack's Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words, on YouTube:

With unprecedented access, the producers interviewed Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Virginia, for over 30 hours of interview time, over many months. Justice Thomas tells his entire life’s story, looking directly at the camera, speaking frankly to the audience. After a brief intro, the documentary proceeds chronologically, combining Justice Thomas’ first person account with a rich array of historical archive material, period and original music, personal photos, and evocative recreations. Unscripted and without narration, the documentary takes the viewer through this complex and often painful life, dealing with race, faith, power, jurisprudence, and personal resilience. Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words is directed by doc filmmaker Michael Pack, director of the documentaries Campus Culture Wars, The Rodney King Incident: Race and Justice in America, The Fall of Newt Gingrich, God and the Inner City, and Rediscovering Alexander Hamilton. Blue Fox will release the doc in select US theaters starting on January 31st, 2020 at the end of this month. For more details, visit the film's official website. Interested?