Official US Trailer for Cute Animated Sci-Fi Adventure Movie 'SamSam'

"Mega is going to help me!" Blue Fox Ent. has released an official US trailer for an indie French animated film titled SamSam, a sci-fi adventure for the whole family. SamSam appears to have it all: his own flying saucer and great family and friends. But the one thing he has yet to attain are actual superpowers. But he's soon about to figure them out – while learning what it really takes to fight monsters and how many ways there are to be a hero. Developed by animation studio Folivari (Ernest & Célestine, The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales), this is adapted from the TV series by the same director who created it. Featuring the voices of Isaac Lobé-Lebel, Lior Chabbat, Jérémy Prévost, Sébastien Desjours, Léopold Vom Dorp, Victoire Pauwels, Léovanie Raud, Simon Brunner, and Françoise Pavy. The US release includes an English dub as well. This looks a bit cheesy but also visually unique, which certainly piques my interest. Check it out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Tanguy de Kermel's SamSam, direct from Blue Fox's YouTube:

SamSam (Isaac Lobé-Lebel) seems like he has it all: great family, great friends, and even his own flying saucer. But he’s still trying to find one thing that will make his life even better - actual superpowers. Thanks to Mega, a mysterious new student in school, SamSam’s about to find them - while learning what it really takes to fight monsters and how many ways there are to be a hero. SamSam is directed by French writer / animation filmmaker Tanguy de Kermel, after directing episodes of the TV series "What's the Big Idea?" and "Ziggy and the Zoo Tram" previously. The screenplay is written by Jean Regnaud and Valérie Magis; based on the TV series adapted from Serge Bloch's children's book series. Produced by Studiocanal and Folivari. This first premiered at the Annecy L'Hivernal Festival last year, and opened in France earlier this year. Blue Fox Ent. releases de Kermel's SamSam in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 7th.