Official Trailer for Dan Moss' Hallucinatory 'Imperial Blue' Set in Africa

"Prophecy comes at a price…" Port Royal Film has released an official trailer for an indie titled Imperial Blue, from British filmmaker Dan Moss. Nicolas Fagerberg stars as Hugo Winter, a roguish American drug smuggler, who travels to Uganda in an attempt to export a large amount of Bulu, a sacred herb that grants the user visions of their future. Upon arriving in Kampala, he soon discovers that his only means of achieving this is through two sisters with competing agendas, born-again Kisakye & rebellious Angela, who come from the remote village of Makaana where the Bulu is grown. Described as a "trip Philip K. Dick might have taken" and a "reality-bending thriller that travels across three continents before landing in the forests of central Africa." Shot with a local cast and crew, Dan Moss' hallucinatory feature film meets the spectre of colonialism head on. That sounds good! And all the footage is mesmerizing. I'm very curious about this film.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Dan Moss' Imperial Blue, direct from YouTube:

Hugo Winter (Nicolas Fagerberg), a roguish American drug smuggler, travels to Uganda in an attempt to find mystical substance Bulu – a rare and sacred powder which gives the user the power of prophecy. Following his visions, he travels to Uganda, where he meets two mysterious sisters who offer to help him. As they journey deeper into the forest together, their uneasy alliance soon comes apart with horrifying consequences. Imperial Blue is directed by British filmmaker Daniel Moss, his second feature film after All the Kings Horses previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by David Cecil and Daniel Moss. This first premiered at the Raindance Film Festival last year. Port Royal will release Moss' Imperial Blue direct-to-VOD starting in the UK on January 18th, then in the US on February 15th early next year.