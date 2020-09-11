Official Trailer for 'Dating Amber' with Fionn O’Shea & Lola Petticrew

"You know you can tell me anything and I will love you no matter what." Goldwyn Films has released a trailer for the British indie coming-of-age comedy film Dating Amber, the second feature from filmmaker David Freyne. The film is about a closeted gay teen and his lesbian counterpart who pretend to be a couple to avoid suspicion. Dating Amber is "a love letter to all those kids who grew up in a small town and who needed to escape in order to be themselves." Starring Fionn O’Shea & Lola Petticrew as Eddie & Amber, along with Sharon Horgan, Barry Ward, Simone Kirby, Evan O'Connor, Ian O'Reilly, and Emma Willis. This looks good! Yes it's a story we've heard before, but this looks like it has a refreshingly spunky look and feel, not only taking place during the 1990s but the with the wonderful connection these two have.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for David Freyne's Dating Amber, direct from YouTube:

Dating Amber is a poignant, honest and funny look at the highs and lows of teenage life where the only way to fit in is to not be yourself, even if this goes against your very being. Set-in Ireland during the mid-90’s, Eddie and Amber decide to stage a relationship in order to stop everyone speculating about their sexuality. Eddie is keen to follow his Dad into the military, while Amber dreams of moving to the liberal hub of London. However, their ‘ideal’ arrangement begins to fall apart, forcing Eddie deeper into denial as Amber realizes that a perilous future awaits her best friend unless she intervenes. Dating Amber is both written and directed by Irish filmmaker David Freyne, his second feature film after The Cured previously, as well as many short films. This already opened in the UK earlier this summer. Goldwyn Films will release Freyne's Dating Amber in select theaters + on VOD starting November 13th this fall. Anyone interested?