Official Trailer for 'David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet' Doc Film

"The living world is a unique and spectacular marvel, yet the way we humans live on Earth, is sending it into a decline." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for the documentary David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, about this man and his connection with nature. One man has seen more of the natural world than any other. This unique feature documentary is his "witness statement". In this unique feature biopic documentary, called David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, the celebrated naturalist reflects upon both the defining moments of his lifetime and the devastating changes he has seen. Coming to Netflix in October, the film addresses some of the biggest challenges facing life on our planet, providing a snapshot of global nature loss in a single lifetime. With it comes a powerful message of hope for future generations as Attenborough reveals the solutions to help save our planet from disaster. This looks tremendous, not only a compelling story about a remarkable man but also a damning reminder that we must now save our planet.

Official trailer (+ poster) for the doc David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, from YouTube:

Produced by award-winning wildlife filmmakers Silverback Films and global environmental organization WWF, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet tells the story of life on our planet by the man who has seen more of the natural world than any other. In his 93 years, Attenborough has visited every continent on the globe, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. Addressing the biggest challenges facing life on our planet, this offers a powerful message of hope for future generations. David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet is co-directed by Attenborough doc filmmakers Alastair Fothergill (director of the docs Deep Blue, Earth, African Cats, Chimpanzee, Bears, Monkey Kingdom, Dolphin Reef, Blue, Penguins, Elephant) & Jonnie Hughes (Trees and Me, "Return of the Tribe", "Nature Shock", "Nature Untamed") & Keith Scholey (director of the docs African Cats, Bears, Growing Up Wild, Dolphin Reef Blue, Diving with Dolphins). Netflix will release the feature doc David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet streaming exclusively starting October 4th this fall. Want to watch?