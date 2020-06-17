Official Trailer for 'David Foster: Off the Record' Music Documentary

"David knows exactly what he's looking for. That's his whole thing: he knows what he wants." Melbar Ent. has released a new official trailer for the documentary titled David Foster: Off the Record, a profile of the award-winning entertainment icon, musician, and composer / producer. Not to be confused with David Foster Wallace. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, because the director is Canadian and because David Foster is Canadian as well. The documentary offers unprecedented access into David Foster's private life and stories from his incomparable career. This intimate portrait of the Grammy Award-winning David Foster features candid interviews with Foster himself and an all-star cast including: Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Lionel Richie, Quincy Jones, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, President Bill Clinton, Peter Cetera, Katharine McPhee, Erin Foster, Sara Foster, Clive Davis, Andrea Bocelli. This one's for music nerds.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Barry Avrich's doc David Foster: Off the Record, from YouTube:

David Foster: Off the Record profiles entertainment icon and composer/producer David Foster, offering unprecedented access to his private life and stories from his incomparable career. The intimate portrait of the Grammy Award-winning David Foster features candid interviews from an all- star cast including Barbra Streisand, Lionel Richie, Quincy Jones and Michael Bublé. David Foster: Off the Record is directed by veteran Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich, director of numerous other doc films including Amerika Idol, Unauthorized: The Harvey Weinstein Project, Filthy Gorgeous: The Bob Guccione Story, Women Who Act, Blurred Lines: Inside the Art World, Prosecuting Evil, Radical Obsession, and Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art previously. This initially premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Melbar Ent. will release Avrich's David Foster: Off the Record streaming with Netflix starting on July 1st this summer.