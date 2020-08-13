Official Trailer for Deadly Escape Room in Russia Horror 'No Escape'

MOVIE TRAILERS

August 13, 2020
"As real as everything might seem… you're safe." Vertical Ent. has released a trailer for a horror film titled No Escape, the latest from filmmaker Will Wernick. Wernick directed a 2017 horror called Escape Room, which is not the same as the Sony Pictures horror Escape Room, but they all have the same concept anyway. One of those "escape room" games turns out to be deadly. This time, the story follows a narcissistic vlogger / influencer who ends up traveling to Moscow with his friends to visit a special escape room. "Always pushing the limits and catering to a growing audience, they enter a cold world of mystery, excess, and danger." This stars Keegan Allen, Holland Roden, Denzel Whitaker, Ronen Rubinstein, Pasha Lychnikoff, George Janko, and Siya. Everything in this looks derivative - every scene is ripped off from other horror.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Will Wernick's No Escape, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

No Escape Poster

A social media star travels with his friends to Moscow to capture new content for his successful VLOG. Always pushing the limits and catering to a growing audience, he and his friends enter a cold world of mystery, excess and danger. As the line between real life and social media is blurred, the group must fight to escape, and survive. No Escape, formerly known as Follow Me is directed by producer / filmmaker Will Wernick, director of the films Alone and the other indie Escape Room previously; he has also directed a few other short films. Produced by Sonia Lisette and Will Wernick. Vertical Ent. will release Wernick's No Escape direct-to-VOD starting September 18th this fall. Who wants to watch this? Anyone into this one?

