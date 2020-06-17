Official Trailer for 'Denise Ho: Becoming the Song' Documentary Film

"Every movement needs a voice." Kino Lorber has unveiled the first official trailer for a documentary film titled Denise Ho: Becoming the Song, which is premiering at the Frameline Film Festival this month. The film is a profile of the Hong Kong singer and activist Denise Ho, who achieved famed as a commercial Cantopop superstar. But when she joined HK's Umbrella Movement of 2014, supporting the students and protestors, she was arrested and then blacklisted by China. Under pressure, sponsors dropped Denise and venues refused to let her perform. The film follows Denise on the road as she tours the U.S., Canada and UK and prepares to release a new hit song, attempting to rebuild her career. But it soon became clear she is also reflecting on her life's trajectory. This looks like a compelling documentary about the striking realization your life is more important dedicated to activism than to popstar fame, and how that changes who you are.

Here's the first official trailer for Sue Williams' doc Denise Ho: Becoming the Song, from YouTube:

Sue Williams' documentary Denise Ho: Becoming the Song profiles the openly gay Hong Kong singer and human rights activist Denise Ho. Drawing on unprecedented, years-long access to the artist, the film explores her remarkable journey from commercial Cantopop superstar to outspoken political activist, an artist who has put her life and career on the line to support the determined struggle of Hong Kong citizens to maintain their identity and freedom. Denise Ho: Becoming the Song is directed by award-winning docu filmmaker Sue Williams, director of the films China in Revolution: 1911-1949, The Mao Years: 1949-1976, China: A Century of Revolution, and Death by Design previously, as well as lots of other doc work. This is premiering at the Frameline Film Festival this summer. Kino Lorber will then release Williams' doc Denise Ho: Becoming the Song in "virtual cinemas" later in the summer. For more info, visit their official website.