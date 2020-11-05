Official Trailer for Desolate Planet Sci-Fi Survival Thriller 'Dune Drifter'

"There's something else down here with me." 4Digital Media has released an official trailer for an indie sci-fi survival thriller titled Dune Drifter, from genre filmmaker Marc Price (Colin, Magpie, Nightshooters, A Fistful of Lead). This originally premiered at FrightFest in London earlier this year, and also played at the Trieste Science+Fiction Festival. The logo on the poster is obviously trying to connect to Dune (which has since been delayed from its date in December) even though the plot of this has absolutely nothing to do with Dune. After a devastating orbital space battle, the survivor of a crashed star-fighter must navigate the harsh environment of a desolate planet to save herself before her life support expires. Starring Phoebe Sparrow as the sole survivor, Adler, with an indie cast including Daisy Aitkens, Simon Dwyer-Thomas, Alastair Kirton, Richard Corgan, Marcus Shakesheff, and Charlotte Mounter. This looks pretty damn good, and thankfully the trailer doesn't give away too much. Might be a worthwhile indie discovery. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Marc Price's Dune Drifter, direct from YouTube:

During an ongoing orbital space battle for humanity, a group of rookie space fighter pilots is sent to join the battle against an armada of unbeatable enemy ships. When the trainee pilot and her gunner are shot down, they manage to crash land on a nearby desolate planet. With the gunner mortally wounded and her own life support only set to last two days, our pilot's (Phoebe Sparrow) only option is to fix her ship. The sudden appearance of an enemy craft offers the answer, but as the pilot looks for parts to use on her own ship she is horrified to spot another survivor; an enemy alien soldier who has no intention of letting her escape. Dune Drifter is both written and directed by British indie filmmaker Marc Price, director of the films Colin, Magpie, Nightshooters, and A Fistful of Lead previously. It's produced by Michelle Parkyn. This first premiered at FrightFest earlier this year, and also played at Trieste Science+Fiction Festival. 4Digital Media will release Price's Dune Drifter direct-to-DVD / VOD starting December 1st. How does that look?