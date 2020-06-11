Official Trailer for Disney Animation's VR Short 'Myth: A Frozen Tale'

"From a magic as old as the glaciers…" Disney Animation has debuted an official trailer for an interesting VR project spinning off of the beloved Frozen franchise. The official title is Myth: A Frozen Tale, and it's an 8-minute animated short film described as "an immersive journey through Arendelle lore that blends traditional hand-drawn animation with the latest in VR technology." It first debuted in front of the Frozen 2 premiere in Hollywood last year. This is another example of Disney showcasing "futuristic" storytelling by using VR interaction, mixed with beautiful stories from Disney Animation lore. Featuring the voice of Evan Rachel Wood as the narrator, as well as Nick A Fisher, John Lavelle, Bonnie Popp, and Vivienne Rutherford. There's not much to this trailer, but it is a very magical glimpse at the colors and visuals of the Myth experience. Such a simple name that reminds me of the classic computer game Myst. Give this a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ teaser poster) for Disney's Myth: A Frozen Tale, direct from YouTube:

The new short takes the form of a bedtime fairytale that completely immerses audiences in the sights and sounds of Frozen 2. What starts as an ordinary evening inside an Arendellian home transforms into an adventure, where elemental spirits of Air, Fire, Water, and Earth reveal themselves through a whirlwind of 2D hand drawn effects, 3D animation, and original music. Myth: A Frozen Tale is directed by Disney filmmaker Jeff Gipson, director of Disney Animation's Cycles short, and a lighting artist in the studio before this. Produced by Nicholas Russell. Featuring music by Joseph Trapanese. Myth debuted at the world premiere of Frozen 2 in Hollywood, screened at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and was later nominated for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project by the Visual Effects Society. And now, audiences all over the world can experience the new film for the first time at home on Oculus Quest. For more info on the project, visit the Oculus website. It's only available in VR for now. Who wants to watch?