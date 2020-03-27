Official Trailer for Disneynature's New 'Elephant' & 'Dolphin Reef' Docs

"Two powerful stories that show just how far family can take you." Disneynature has debuted one trailer for two of their upcoming nature documentaries: Elephant and Dolphin Reef. With the current situation, Disney has decided to release both directly to Disney+ for streaming next week. Usually they release a new Disneynature movie in theaters (and IMAX) once a year in April, but now they're releasing two right away. By now, everyone knows what to expect with these nature docs. Elephant, narrated by Meghan Markle, follows an African elephant named Shani and her son Joao as their heard make an epic journey across the Kalashnikov Desert. Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, follows Echo, a bottlenose dolphin who can't quite decide if it's time to grow up and take on new responsibilities – or give in to his silly side and just have fun. Dolphin society is tricky, and the coral reef that Echo and his family call home depends on all of its inhabitants to keep it healthy. (Including humans, right?) Both will be available to view on Disney+ soon.

Here's the official trailer for both of Disneynature's Elephant & Dolphin Reef docs, direct from YouTube:

Elephant follows African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo as their herd make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert. Led by their great matriarch, Gaia, the family faces brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor’s footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise. Dolphin Reef dives under the sea to frolic with some of the planet’s most engaging animals: dolphins. Created with Disneynature’s signature storytelling style, the film introduces Echo, a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin who can’t quite decide if it’s time to grow up and take on new responsibilities. Dolphin society is tricky, and the coral reef that Echo and his family call home depends on its inhabitants to keep it healthy. But Echo has a tough time resisting the many adventures the ocean has to offer. Elephant is directed by filmmakers Mark Linfield (director of Earth, Chimpanzee, Monkey Kingdom, Growing Up Wild) & Vanessa Berlowitz (producer of "Frozen Planet", "Planet Earth II"). Dolphin Reef is directed by filmmaker Keith Scholey (director of African Cats, Bears, Growing Up Wild, Blue). Disneynature releases both Elephant & Dolphin Reef streaming on Disney+ starting April 3rd.