Official Trailer for Disney's Campy Magicians Comedy 'Magic Camp'

August 10, 2020
"Be prepared for anything." Disney has revealed an official trailer for an extra campy comedy titled Magic Camp, debuting direct to streaming on Disney+ this weekend. This is the latest fun-for-everyone comedy from filmmaker Mark Waters, the director of Freaky Friday, Mean Girls, Just Like Heaven, The Spiderwick Chronicles, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Mr. Popper's Penguins. A group of misfit campers help a down-on-his-luck magician rediscover his love of magic in Magic Camp, a heartwarming comedy about finding joy and confidence in self-acceptance. Adam Devine stars as Andy, who attempts to reboot his love for magic (and for competition) at the camp. This also stars Gillian Jacobs, Aldis Hodge, J.J. Totah, Rochelle Aytes, Rosalind Chao, Michael Hitchcock, Rebecca Metz, and Jeffrey Tambor as the camp's owner Roy Preston. This looks as terribly cheesy and as cliche as expected, but still fun to see a movie about magic.

The movie follows Andy Tuckerman (Adam Devine), who, at the urging of his former mentor and Magic Camp owner Roy Preston, returns as a counselor to the camp of his youth hoping to reignite his career and rediscover his love of magic. Magic Camp is directed by American filmmaker Mark Waters, director of many movies including Head Over Heels, Freaky Friday, Mean Girls, Just Like Heaven, The Spiderwick Chronicles, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Mr. Popper's Penguins, Vampire Academy, and Bad Santa 2 most recently. The screenplay is by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster and Matt Spicer & Max Winkler and Dan Gregor & Doug Mand; from a story by Gabe Sachs & Jeff Judah and Matt Spicer & Max Winkler. Disney will debut Waters' Magic Camp streaming on Disney+ starting August 14th this month. Anyone into this?

