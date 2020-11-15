Official Trailer for Disney's 'Safety' Tells the Story of Ray McElrathbey

"Why are you helping me?" "Everyone's family here." Disney+ has revealed an official trailer for a sports biopic movie titled Safety, from director Reginald Hudlin (The Ladies Man, Serving Sara, and Marshall). This film is already set to launch on Disney+ in December later this year. Safety tells the story of Ray-Ray McElrathbey, a freshman football player for Clemson University, who secretly raised his younger brother on campus after his home life became too unsteady. "The strength of family will build an unstoppable team." Safety stars Jay Reeves as Ray, along with Thaddeus J. Mixson as his brother Fahmarr, plus Corinne Foxx, Luke Tennie, Matthew Glave, Hunter Sansone, Alex A.J. Gardner, and Amanda Warren. This looks as triumphant and inspiring as expected from Disney. Support your family, and win more games.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Reginald Hudlin's Safety, direct from Disney+'s YouTube:

The film focuses on Ray McElrathbey (Jay Reeves), a young man facing various challenging experiences in his personal life. His hope and persistence assist his pursuits, defeats his trials, and allow him to play football through a scholarship at Clemson University; all while he struggles to raise and care for his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr on campus away from their mother Tonya, who is unable to hold custody of them due to her struggles with drug addiction. Safety is directed by Oscar-nominated American filmmaker Reginald Hudlin, director of the films House Party, Boomerang, The Great White Hype, The Ladies Man, Serving Sara, and Marshall previously, as well as lots of other TV work, and a few short films, too. The screenplay is written by Nick Santora, with revisions by Randy McKinnon. Produced by Mark Ciardi. Disney will release Hudlin's Safety streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting December 11th this fall. Look good?