Official Trailer for Doc 'Beyond Skiing Everest' About Two Ski Brothers

"When you find your passion, figure out a way to do that." 1091 has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary called Beyond Skiing Everest, another adventure sports doc about the challenges of the outdoors and life itself. The film is sort of a sequel to Skiing Everest from 2009, which originally featured footage of brothers Mike & Steve Marolt skiing from the summit of Shisha Pangma in 2000, and from high elevations on Cho Oyu and Mount Everest. This time they found another doc director, with a different vision. He "pieced together a story of the Marolts’ pursuit of winter Himalaya trips and the progression of their climbing career over 40 years. He added interviews with the Marolts and climbing partners such as Jim Giles. While serving as a retrospective on their later career, the film also documents their induction earlier this year into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame for their unique mountaineering." Inspiring.

Here's the first official trailer for Steve Bellamy's doc Beyond Skiing Everest, direct from YouTube:

Beyond Skiing Everest is the story of identical twin brothers Mike & Steve Marolt and their lifelong friend, Jim Gile, taking ski mountaineering from their backyard peaks around Aspen, Colorado, and naturally progressing their sport to the greater ranges of the Himalayas and Andes over a 40-year period, and also ultimately to being inducted the USA National Ski Hall of Fame. The film is a dashboard of sorts for the critical natural progression that is required for ultimate success not only with skiing the highest peaks, but life. Beyond Skiing Everest is directed by adventure producer / filmmaker Steve Bellamy, director of the doc The Story previously, as well as the movie Winter and plenty of other TV series. He also owns the Ski Channel. 1091 Media releases Bellamy's doc Beyond Skiing Everest direct-to-VOD starting June 30th.