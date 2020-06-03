Official Trailer for Doc Film 'Olympia' About Actress Olympia Dukakis

"Her range is frightening – and wonderful to watch." Abramorama has released the first official trailer for a documentary titled simply Olympia, a biopic doc about the Academy Award-winning Greek American actress Olympia Dukakis. This originally premiered at DOC NYC in 2018, then it went on to play at the Thessaloniki, River Run, Cleveland, Martha's Vineyard, Montclair Film Festivals last year. Armed with her uncompromising tenacity, intelligence, and humor, Olympia Dukakis fashions her experience of alienation into armor while appropriating the obstacles of life into tools for progression and growth. "The raw honesty with which Olympia leads us into the core of herself is what makes this film luminary. As fellow actors with whom she has shared the limelight Laura Linney, Diane Ladd, Whoopi Goldberg, and Austin Pendleton all testify, Olympia is 'totally open and crazy', which is what turns out to be the marker of her absolute sanity." It looks like a introspective & enlightening film about a wonderfully talented actress and her bountiful life.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Harry Mavromichalis's documentary Olympia, from YouTube:

In the same vein as Albert Maysles' Iris, this sublimely intimate fly-on-the-wall verité documentary tells a heart-wrenching story of a woman finding her own voice on her own terms to assert a gigantic creative force into the world. Rebelling against her old world panty-sniffing suspicious Greek mother to assert her strong sexual drive, fighting the feeling she was “too ethnic” amid the Boston Brahmin at BU, and starting her own theatre company in New Jersey instead of waiting for the phone to ring, Olympia Dukakis models how to live life with blazing courage. Olympia is directed by Cyprus-American docu filmmaker Harry Mavromichalis, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. This initially premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival in late 2018. Abramorama will debut Olympia in "virtual cinemas" starting on June 19th later this month. For more info, visit the film's official website. Anyone interested?